Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 297,677 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,677 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $62,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SID. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

