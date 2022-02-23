Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 89,945 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,894 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 89,945 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Groupon worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 361,337 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $669.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.