Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 359,557 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 768.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,557 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,748,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

