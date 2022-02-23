Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 77,520 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,477 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,520 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Peabody Energy worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,308 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peabody Energy news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

