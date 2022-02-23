Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 85,285 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,285 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Equity Commonwealth worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after buying an additional 712,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after acquiring an additional 697,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 651,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 497,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 285.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 420,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.74 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

