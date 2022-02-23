Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 8,739 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPS Commerce worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.43. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

