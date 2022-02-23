Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,149 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,049 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNOW opened at $267.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.19. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,788,799 shares of company stock valued at $616,684,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.98.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

