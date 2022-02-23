Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,646 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.18.

Deere & Company stock opened at $353.78 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.42. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

