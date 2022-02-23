Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Arch Resources worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ARCH stock opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

