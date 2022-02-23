Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Century Aluminum worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $1,503,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 154.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 382,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

