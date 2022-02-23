Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 968.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,290 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

