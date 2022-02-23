Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94,090 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Haemonetics worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after acquiring an additional 447,875 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2,708.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 328,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.18. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $133.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.