Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1,575.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,801 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,360.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

