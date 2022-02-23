Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,638 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cheesecake Factory worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $15,666,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

CAKE stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $65.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.