Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Prothena worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

