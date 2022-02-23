Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $262,655,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after acquiring an additional 978,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
