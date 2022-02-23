Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,272 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of TPI Composites worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in TPI Composites by 763.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Shares of TPIC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $363.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

