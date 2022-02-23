Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $8.26 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,799 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,049,000 after acquiring an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,432,000 after acquiring an additional 211,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,743,000 after acquiring an additional 145,645 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $171.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.14 and a 200-day moving average of $199.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $162.19 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

