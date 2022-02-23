Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,517 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of International Game Technology worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 959,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

NYSE:IGT opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.11. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

