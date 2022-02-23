Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Eventbrite worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

