Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of IPG Photonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average is $163.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $128.70 and a 12 month high of $241.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.