Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 569,939 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 225.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 569,939 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of FibroGen worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

FGEN opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

