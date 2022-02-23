Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 90,369 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,369 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vistra worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,956,000 after acquiring an additional 807,397 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Vistra by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after acquiring an additional 536,123 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,866,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after acquiring an additional 327,349 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

