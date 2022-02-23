Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 163.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,553 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Avaya worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Avaya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Avaya in the third quarter worth $53,532,000. Provenire Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 58.1% in the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth $379,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,748 shares of company stock worth $1,321,734 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.