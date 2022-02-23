Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Danaos worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Danaos by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Danaos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

DAC opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

