Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1,133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,447 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Fate Therapeutics worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 143.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 610,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 359,535 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,352,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 362,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $192,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.