Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 197,592 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197,592 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 766.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

TMO opened at $529.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $603.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.20. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

