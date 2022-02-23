Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 1,983,430 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,983,430 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,649,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,428 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 536,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 62,347 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

NYSE F opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

