Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 21,034 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,034 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

