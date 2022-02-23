Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 247,272 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 247,272 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $43,324,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.