Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 336,024 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,024 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Magnite worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Magnite by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Magnite by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Magnite by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 585.79 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

