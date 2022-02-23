Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 65,882 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,882 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of LiveRamp worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after buying an additional 438,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $20,449,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 357,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

RAMP opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

