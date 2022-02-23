Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 6,656 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vir Biotechnology worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

VIR opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,063 shares of company stock worth $26,109,723 over the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

