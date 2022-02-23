Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $8.46 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 384,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

