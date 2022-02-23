Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $9.08 Million Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Lovesac at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lovesac by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 2,184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Lovesac by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lovesac by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.
In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $943,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LOVE opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
