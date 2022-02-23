Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $7,665,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,518.22 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,053.57 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,436.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,373.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 274.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.29.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.