Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 109,320 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after purchasing an additional 436,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

