Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VNA. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.56 ($71.09).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €45.99 ($52.26) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €48.29 and a 200 day moving average of €52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

