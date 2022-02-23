Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €65.00 ($73.86) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNA. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.80 ($77.05) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.56 ($71.09).

VNA stock opened at €45.99 ($52.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a one year low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a one year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.11.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

