Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €65.00 ($73.86) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNA. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.80 ($77.05) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.56 ($71.09).

VNA stock opened at €45.99 ($52.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a one year low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a one year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.11.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.