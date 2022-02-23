Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.95

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 95822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Several research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

