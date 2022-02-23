Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,669 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

