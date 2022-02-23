W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

