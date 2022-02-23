W Resources (LON:WRES) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.78 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 139,534 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £3.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.78.
W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)
