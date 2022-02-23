W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $472.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.26 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $495.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

