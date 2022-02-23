WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Price Up 6.2%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 12,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 217,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
