Wall Street Games Trading Down 29.3% Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $1.05 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.34 or 0.06817356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,091.33 or 0.99914756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048366 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

