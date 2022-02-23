Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $67.70 million and $1.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00199074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00397183 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00059978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007974 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

