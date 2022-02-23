Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 116411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.63.
About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)
See Also
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.