Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,110.25

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,110.25 ($15.10) and traded as low as GBX 865 ($11.76). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 875 ($11.90), with a volume of 5,172 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 983.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,110.25.
Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)
