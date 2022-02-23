Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $259.38

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $259.38 and last traded at $259.38, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.38.

The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

